Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.82 on Monday, reaching $602.52. 1,240,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.74 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $616.68 and a 200-day moving average of $625.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

