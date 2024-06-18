Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.20. 1,820,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

