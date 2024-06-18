Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $592,058 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 1,724,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

