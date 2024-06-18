Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells 159,720 Shares of Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

GNL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,694. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 130.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

