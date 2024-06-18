Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CEO Sells 11,103 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yuval Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 418,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,986. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

