Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Purchases 201,700 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 201,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$792,681.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,023. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.48. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital lowered Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

