Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 13.9% in May

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 393,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Innovid Stock Down 1.3 %

Innovid stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,588. Innovid has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innovid

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 20,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovid by 230.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,728 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.