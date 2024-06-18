Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 16.8% in May

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innospec by 204,935.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $7,090,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Innospec by 198.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.76. 73,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. Innospec has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

