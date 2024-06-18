Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

