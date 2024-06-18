Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Imunon from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Imunon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
