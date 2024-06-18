iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iCoreConnect Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of ICCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,684. iCoreConnect has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.
About iCoreConnect
iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.
