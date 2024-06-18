iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iCoreConnect Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of ICCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,684. iCoreConnect has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCoreConnect

About iCoreConnect

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iCoreConnect stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.35% of iCoreConnect as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.