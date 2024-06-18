ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ICC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973. ICC has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $78,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ICC news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland bought 4,975 shares of ICC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $110,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,808.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

