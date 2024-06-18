Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hysan Development Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS HYSNY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

