HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. 35,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

