Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hut 8 Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

