Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
HSON stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
