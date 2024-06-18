HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down to $570.99

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $570.99, but opened at $559.11. HubSpot shares last traded at $567.48, with a volume of 25,334 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $615.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $2,312,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

