Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.32 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00009454 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $92.32 million and $7.52 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,115,781 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

