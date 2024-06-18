Horizen Price Reaches $6.29 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00009665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,116,812 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

