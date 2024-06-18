holoride (RIDE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,986.02

holoride (RIDE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. holoride has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $30,986.02 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.51 or 0.05254535 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00393159 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,217.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

