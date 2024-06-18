Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 12.4% in May

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,364. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

