HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HireRight

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HRT opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in HireRight by 106.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.