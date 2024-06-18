HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.85. 7,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 153,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 801,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 801,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,898 shares of company stock valued at $985,695,986. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $21,009,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

