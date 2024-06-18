HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $791,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.39. 154,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.59.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

