Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,092 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Highest Performances Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91.

About Highest Performances

(Get Free Report)

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.