High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.53

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 4105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19.
High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at High Arctic Energy Services
About High Arctic Energy Services
High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Arctic Energy Services
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.