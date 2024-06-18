High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.53

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 4105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at High Arctic Energy Services

About High Arctic Energy Services

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. 50.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Further Reading

