HI (HI) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $188,119.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.39 or 0.99951633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048496 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $164,681.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

