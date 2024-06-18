Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,574.74 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $152.56 million and $61,574.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.18 or 0.00006452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,443.66 or 0.99895296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000757 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00080159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

