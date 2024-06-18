Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $152.87 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.87 million and approximately $49,844.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18041101 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $66,249.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

