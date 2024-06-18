Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 6%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.34 ($0.02). Approximately 12,257,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,919,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of £17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -133.90 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.09.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

