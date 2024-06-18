Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 464.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $377.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $332.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

