Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 128,065 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,520,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $247.94. 52,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $247.94. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

