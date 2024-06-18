Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS IDV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 1,027,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

