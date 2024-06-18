Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $28,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,104,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,045,000 after buying an additional 1,688,086 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,738. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

