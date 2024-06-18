Head-To-Head Survey: TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) versus Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TeraGo and Charge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraGo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.36 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.40

TeraGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraGo 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraGo and Charge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than TeraGo.

Profitability

This table compares TeraGo and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraGo N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats TeraGo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services. The company also offers data connectivity services that allow businesses to connect their various sites within a city or across the company's geographic footprint through a private virtual local area network; and a range of diverse Ethernet-based services over a wireless connection to customer locations. It provides its services through direct and indirect sales channels. TeraGo Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Thornhill, Canada.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

