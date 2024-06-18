H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 588,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HEES stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. 129,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,912. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $501,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,548.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

