HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

SGMT opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth $23,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

