Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 13.5% in May

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,094.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent M. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $476,855. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HWBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 6,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.57. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

