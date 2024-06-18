Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stake Lessened by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HMOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,604. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.
About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF
The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.
