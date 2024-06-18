Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.26. 176,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.