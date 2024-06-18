Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,107 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,812,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.50. 12,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.