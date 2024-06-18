Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,891 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.85. 1,481,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

