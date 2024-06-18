Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 711,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.49. 293,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.21. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

