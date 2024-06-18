Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Update

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,075,500 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 15,923,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
Shares of Haitong Securities stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Haitong Securities has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.72.
About Haitong Securities
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haitong Securities
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.