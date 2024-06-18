Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GULTU remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 156,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,319. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

