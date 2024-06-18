Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 1,023,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,310. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.