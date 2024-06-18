Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 1,023,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,310. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $961.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

