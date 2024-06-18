Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $67,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

