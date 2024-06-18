Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 3.78% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HERO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 8,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,232. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

