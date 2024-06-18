Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.14. 8,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.53% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

