Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 270 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,084,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,757,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $70.71.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.